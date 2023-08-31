Football coach returns after being fired for praying: 'Take on God' and see what miracles He can do

A high school football coach fired for leading prayers on the 50-yard line said he is going to give thanks at the team's home opener Friday following his reinstatement.

Joseph Kennedy is set to receive a $1.7 million settlement after the Supreme Court ruled his prayer is protected under the First Amendment. He is ready to coach at Bremerton High School for his first game of the season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH REINSTATED AFTER WINNING $1.7 MILLION SETTLEMENT

"It's going to feel really great just to be able to know that the First Amendment and free speech and freedom of religion is alive and well for all Americans," Kennedy told " The Ingraham Angle ." "Like you said earlier, politics is not going to be the one to save us. God's got to save us. We've got to save ourselves. We've got to get off our butts, and it's just going to show everybody that's prayed, we've won. We won this together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy plans to "take a knee" and give thanks to God following the game for being back on the field and having the constitutional right to practice his faith.

"I challenge everybody to take on God," he told Fox News. "Just try Him out. Prove me wrong and you'll see what miracles He could do in your lives. If an Average Joe like me could do it, imagine what everybody else could do in America."