Florida mother on state rejecting math textbooks over CRT concerns: 'Parents have had enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida mother is speaking out after the Sunshine State's Department of Education rejected 54 math textbooks mainly aimed at elementary school students, citing concerns surrounding "impermissible content," like critical race theory.

FLORIDA REJECTS 41% OF MATH TEXTBOOKS FOR INCLUDING CRT, MOST AIMED AT K-5 STUDENTS: ‘IMPERMISSIBLE’

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich ripped textbook publishers while touting the state leaders for standing with parents to have more influence in their kids' classrooms.

"Textbook companies for a very long time have been producing nothing more than heavy bricks in our kids' backpacks that they're lugging around," Descovich told co-host Todd Piro. "And so I'm so glad that we have leaders in the state of Florida, like our Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and our governor, DeSantis, who have stepped up and said no more, we are not giving $7 billion of taxpayer money to a brick in a kid's backpack."

Just last week, the Education Department rejected 41% of submitted textbooks for public school use. This is the highest rate on record.

Despite the high percentage, Descovich claims parents are not surprised.

"The math scores in America are dismal," Descovich said. "So textbooks, math textbooks, should be focusing on numbers, on calculations and not on ideologies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOE released a statement on the matter claiming, "The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies."

"Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," it continued.

"Parents have had enough, and they felt alone and didn't really have a voice and know who to go to to make the changes," Descovich stated.

"We put the structure in place, so parents can pull their voices together and be heard and make a difference, and we are very excited to see the results of this in 2022 of the year of the parent, of what's going to happen at the ballot box," she continued.