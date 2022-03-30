Tammy Bruce blasts Disney: Being against Florida law 'doesn't make you a homophobe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek denounced Florida's new Parental Rights in Education law, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said supporting the law doesn't make one a homophobe.

Bruce told Fox News Wednesday that much of the outrage over the law – which prohibits sexual identity curriculum in grades K-3 – is the equivalent of a "hoax hate crime."

"They have described something on the left that does not exist. And then they use it to amplify themselves to gain political power, to increase victimhood, and to frighten their own base," she said on "Hannity." "And then the media amplifies it even more. It does not exist."

Bruce said it is ironic that the Walt Disney Company as an iconic children's brand would censor the phrase "boys and girls."

"[Disney] is complaining that this bill in their imagination bans saying the word ‘gay’ -- The only people banning words these days, like ‘woman’ or ‘boy and girl’ are is the left. For the gay community and for every parent out there, everyone must know this has nothing to do with the gay agenda."

Bruce went on to say that some opponents of the law are conflating something that increases parental rights with being homophobic, and that in order to be cognizant of the gay community, they would have to cede such rights.

"This is obscene, it's vile and it cannot stand," she said. "So everyone, every parent out there, you being against this does not make you a homophobe. It makes you someone who cares about your children."

Earlier this month, Chapek explained his current stance on the law, saying he understands critics upset Disney didn't initially take a position: "We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes."