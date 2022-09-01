Florida judge 'smart' to 'pump the brakes' on Trump special master ruling: Former acting AG

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general under former President Trump, responded to news of a non-ruling by federal Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida on the appointment of a special master on the legal battle over the raid on Mar-a-Lago on ‘The Story’ Thursday.

MATT WHITAKER: Well, it's good that the judge held the government accountable. You know, there's been too many leaks that have helped the government. Even their most recent court filing that included the picture of some of the things that were taken from Mar-a-Lago, I think was solely for the purpose of influencing this case in the court of public opinion.

TRUMP FBI RAID: JUDGE DELAYS RULING ON ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ AFTER KEY HEARING

And so it's good that the judge has taken a very skeptical view of what the government is saying here in this case, because they've lost sort of the ability to be trusted in this matter.

LEGAL BASIS FOR FBI RAID HAS BEEN ‘BLOWN APART’: FORMER SUPREME COURT LAW CLERK

So I think it's a special counsel, special, you know, court-appointed person that can look at these documents in the light that is not favorable to one side or the other, because I'm worried that DOJ is really moving very quickly with this case. We have an election coming up in 2022. And, you know, I think Judge Cannon is very smart to pump the brakes here on everything.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:



