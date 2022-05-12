Democrats' bid to flip Florida a 'delusion': Lieutenant governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said Thursday Democrats are delusional to believe they can flip her state blue in the upcoming midterm elections, telling "Fox & Friends" that Hispanic voters will help Republicans achieve a "red tsunami" in November.

JEANETTE NUNEZ: What I would say is that they're not aspirations, it's delusion. We here in the free state of Florida, under the leadership of Governor DeSantis. We have been fighting for Floridians from all walks of life. And what I'll tell you is, when you look at Biden's abysmal poll numbers, basically polling at 26% with an agenda that is contrary to what people, especially Hispanics, believe in faith, family and freedom, being able to support our families, being able to make sure that we can own our businesses, being able to make sure that our children are free from indoctrination, being able to make sure that we support our men and women and women in law enforcement. All of those issues are issues that here in Florida, Governor DeSantis and myself, we've been fighting for. And I think that you're not only going to see a red wave, you're going to see a red tsunami.

