FL lawmaker on bill to allow recording of biased college lectures: Professors pushing 'conformity'

State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Fla., who authored a new law to protect free speech on college campuses and push back against political bias told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the bill passed the state's House and Senate. Roach said he expects it will be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

FLORIDA BILL WOULD ALLOW STUDENTS TO RECORD PROFESSOR LECTURES TO USE AS POLITICAL BIAS EVIDENCE

SPENCER ROACH: I looked at a national survey that was published in 2007 which found that 70 percent of college students surveyed felt that their university was committed to diversity when that question was asked about race, gender, or religious affiliation. But when that question was asked about political affiliation or diversity of viewpoint, that number dropped from 70 to 50 percent. And so when you place a premium on people that look different but think the same, that's not diversity, that's conformity. What we're trying to do here in Florida is ask our students and gauge is that a problem with Florida campuses?

…

Florida is one of 38 states that does follow the federal one-party consent regime. But this bill would make it expressly clear that students have the right to record classroom lectures in the classroom only for educational use or in connection with the complaint. And it also prohibits students from publishing, from republishing that lecture, without the lecturer’s permission.

…

It could be used to help keep them honest. It could be used for educational purposes. And, you know, we have gotten some pushback from university professors on this provision. But I would just say this ... These are public employees. These are state employees. And, really, every public employee in the state of Florida - from state attorneys in the courtroom to lawmakers in the statehouse, to police officers with body cams - are recorded and really don't have a proprietary interest in their work product. And I don't know what university professors should be exempt from that.

