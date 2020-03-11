Ari Fleischer: Putting Joe Biden in 'bubble wrap' doesn't look good for Democrats

Following influential Rep. James Clyburn's call for the next debates to be canceled -- a move to essentially give Joe Biden the victory -- Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said Wednesday that the Democrats are “scared” of putting the former vice president on stage for a long period of time.

“And it doesn’t look good if they’re trying to wrap Joe Biden in bubble wrap -- that way he doesn’t come unraveled before the voters maybe at a debate on Sunday,” Fleischer told “America’s Newsroom.”

BIDEN PUSHES FOR SIT-DOWN DEBATE FORMAT AMID MOUNTING HEALTH-RELATED CONCERNS, REPORT SAYS

Fleischer said that they also have to give respect to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters.

Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, wasn't the only party elder ready to put an end to the primary brawl.

"This is all about November, these voters want to shut this thing down," famed Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday night on MSNBC. "Our mission as a party is to defeat Donald Trump."

Sanders, I-Vt., said Wednesday that he will press forward with his campaign and looks forward to debating Biden one-on-one.

The upcoming debate this Sunday marks perhaps his last chance to halt Biden's march to the nomination. With Biden continuing to stumble at times on the campaign trail – with gaffes and repeated clashes with voters, including a profanity-laced argument on a primary day in Michigan – Sanders could hope to trip him up on Sunday.

Anchor Ed Henry mentioned that Biden had a rally last week for just seven minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fleischer responded that generally, candidates like to make long speeches to connect with their audience.

“You are only doing [shorter appearances] when you have to hide your candidate and everyone knows it.

“What’s the reason they’re doing it -- they’re scared about what Biden might do if he’s on there for a long time,” Fleischer added.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.