FLASHBACK: Black Lives Matter co-founder called for 'end' of Israel in 2015

Black Lives Matter groups have come under fire in recent days for throwing its support behind "the resistance in Palestine" following the deadly terror attacks on Israel by Hamas. But video has resurfaced on social media of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors calling for the end of Israel back in 2015.

"Palestine is our generation’s South Africa…if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed," Cullors said in a resurfaced, eight-year old video from a panel at the Harvard Law School.

The Human Rights Program at Harvard Law hosted Cullors and several other activists in April of 2015 for a panel titled, "Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance." During the panel, Cullors shared her experience in visiting the West Bank and Gaza in 2015 as part of a delegation with other far-left activists. She claims she witnessed "violence" and the "terror" against Palestinians which was caused by Israelis and "Zionists."

"We witnessed people’s terror, people live in terror on a daily basis and nothing would have prepared me for how much clarity I would have on why we have to be a part of Palestinian solidarity," she said.

She told the audience one way for Americans to fight back was to join the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to pressure Israel to change its policies toward Palestinians.

Cullors, who has referred to herself as a "trained Marxist," resigned from Black Lives Matter in 2021 amid scrutiny over her lavish real-estate buying binge.

Black Lives Matter has been in the news in recent days, as Americans have largely been disgusted by the terror attack that left at least 1,200 people dead in Israel, while others were kidnapped, raped, and tortured by Hamas. Rather than express sympathy, Black Lives Matter Grassroots put out a statement declaring its support for Palestinians, saying, "[W]e must stand unwaveringly on the side of the oppressed."

The post proclaimed that because the Palestinians "have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense."

The group, which was born out of the radical racial justice movement in America, cited "clear parallels between" the Black people oppressed in America and the Palestinians oppressed by Israel.

"As Black people continue the fight to end militarism and mass incarceration in our own communities, let us understand the resistance in Palestine as an attempt to tear down the gates of the world’s largest open air prison," Black Lives Matter Grassroots continued. "For lasting peace to come, the entire apartheid system must be dismantled."

Though separate from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) formerly led by Cullors, Black Lives Matter Grassroots has continued to promote the BLM message abroad. The Grassroots group is a coalition of 26 BLM chapters across the U.S. and U.K.

Another group, BLM Chicago, posted an image of a person paragliding with a Palestinian flag attached to its parachute with "I stand with Palestine" written beneath. Many of the terrorists who murdered innocent civilians in Israel on Saturday arrived via paraglider.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck, Gabriel Hays and Andrew Kugle contributed to this report.

