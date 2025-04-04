FLASHBACK: 30 years ago, Nancy Pelosi demanded Congress confront Chinese tariffs on American goods

An old video of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urging Congress to retaliate against China’s tariffs against the United States is going viral for how much it sounds like President Donald Trump’s current tariff policies.

The video, recorded on the House floor in June 1996, featured the lawmaker urging her colleagues to fight against the "status quo" trade policies that had contributed to America’s trade deficit with China. She specifically called on lawmakers to address the fact that American tariffs on Chinese goods paled in comparison to Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods.

"In terms of tariffs, it’s interesting to note that the average U.S. MFN [Most Favored Nation] tariff on Chinese goods coming into the United States is two percent, whereas the average MFN tariff on U.S. goods going into China is 35 percent."

The congresswoman asked, "Is that reciprocal?" She also went on to call the U.S.-China trade relationship a "job loser."

"In terms of jobs, this is the biggest and cruelest hoax of all. Not only do we not have market access, not only do they have prohibitive tariffs, not only are our exports not let in very specifically, but China benefits with at least, at least, 10 million jobs from U.S.-China trade."

She continued, noting how the U.S. was getting 170,000 American jobs out of the relationship at the time.

"The fact is that U.S.-China trade is a job loser," she said.

The nearly-30-year-old clip has resurfaced in the wake of Trump unleashing reciprocal tariffs on China and a multitude of nations this week. Most Democratic lawmakers, including Pelosi, have opposed it.

During his "Liberation Day" speech from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, Trump announced the tariffs to claw back at the U.S.’s trade discrepancies across the globe.

"For decades, the United States slashed trade barriers on other countries, while those nations placed massive tariffs on our products and created outrageous non-monetary barriers to decimate our industries," Trump said.

Trump pointed to the European Union, and explained the U.S. will charge its nations a 20% tariff, compared to its 39% tariffs on the U.S. Japan will see 24% tariffs, compared to the 46% the country charges the U.S., while China will be hit with a 34% tariff, compared to the 67% it charges the U.S.

The former speaker of the House slammed Trump’s proposals this week, posting to X, "Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs will cause chaos in our economy, raise prices for consumers and hurt hardworking American families. This is not a strategy — it’s the largest tax hike on the American people in history."

Other progressive lawmakers seem to have changed their tune on tariffs and addressing America’s trade deficits. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., posted to X on Mar. 17, "Not surprisingly, Trump’s overall tax and tariff proposals would make the very rich much richer and working families poorer. If you earn less than $360,000 a year, your taxes are going to go way up. If you’re in the top 1%? Don’t worry. You’ll save big."

However, a clip from 2008 featured the lawmaker slamming the U.S. government on the Senate floor for not implementing tariffs and other protectionist policies to keep American jobs from going overseas.

"Further, what they have said is that we need to not worry about manufacturing in America because what we should establish is a policy of unfettered free trade. We don’t need tariffs," he sarcastically said.

Mocking this anti-protectionist perspective, he continued, "What we need is to allow corporate America the freedom – the freedom – to throw American workers out on the street, people who are making $15, $20, $25 an hour, healthcare pensions – throw them out on the street – because somehow, Madame President, we are going to create wealth in America and good paying jobs in America as we shut down plants, we move to China."

Reps for Pelosi and Sanders did not reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.