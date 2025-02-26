Fired pipeline worker says reviving Keystone XL Pipeline will help families ‘prosper’

Fired pipeline worker Lynn "Bugsy" Allen shared that he is optimistic President Donald Trump will bring back the Keystone XL Pipeline project and help families "prosper."

On his first day in office, former President Joe Biden issued an executive order revoking Trump’s permit to expedite the pipeline’s approval, which would have brought oil down from Alberta, Canada, through the middle of the United States.

"I believe 100% solely that Donald J. Trump is going to get this line back going," Allen said Wednesday on "America Reports."

"So that's the difference between a man that wants to drive the oil and gas and make our United States prosperous plus have our families to prosper, because it's coming," he continued. "We're going to be begging for a day off."

TRUMP CALLS FOR COMPANY BUILDING KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE TO RETURN TO AMERICA AND ‘GET IT BUILT’

Trump said the company building the proposed pipeline "should come back to America, and get it built – NOW!" in a Truth Social post on Feb. 24. He added that his administration is "very different" from Biden’s and has "easy approvals."

Allen, who was employed on the Keystone XL project and lost his job after Biden’s executive order, contrasted his job security under each administration. He discussed how it felt to be laid off after Biden halted the pipeline's construction.

"I was on [the project] for approximately, about four to six months," he continued. "And as soon as Biden took office, we was laid off that day. They told us that the job is done, we’re through, and we was off the job."

LEAVE THE OIL TO ME: TRUMP VOWS TO UNLEASH US ENERGY, UNDO KEY BIDEN RULES IN 2ND TERM

He credited God for providing for his family while he was no longer working on the XL pipeline and praised Trump’s "common horse sense."

"I put a son through college, and I can tell you, the future was very dim," Allen said. "In other words, it's just all you could do to try to prosper your family. I had to do other projects that, you know, that I've done a lot [in] my younger days. But, you know what, I got by, God provided for us. But now we have such a wonderful blessing of a good president with common horse sense that knows how to push America first, the American people first."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the future of the oil industry, Allen emphasized that its "prosperity" will trickle down to local communities.

"I want to tell you, whenever there's the pipeline comes through your town, get ready, because everybody's going to prosper. Not only just the workers, it's the towns that prosper. It is the best driver for America because everybody's got to have a place to stay. Everybody's got to buy food, fuel — and the thing is, whenever Biden ended all of it, it's struggled."