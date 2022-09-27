Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman, politicians need 'full disclosure' in releasing medical info to voters: New York Times guest essay

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are set to debate at the end of October, amid questions about Fetterman's health

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Fetterman's health remains key issue in Pennsylvania Senate race Video

Fetterman's health remains key issue in Pennsylvania Senate race

Fox News contributors Sean Duffy and Guy Benson joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss key races in Pennsylvania and Nevada ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. 

A New York Times guest essay argued on Tuesday that Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman and politicians in general need to fully disclose their health information at the beginning of their election campaigns. 

"Politicians who are not fully transparent in disclosing their health information can become vulnerable to the spread of misinformation, rumors and antics that detract from the candidate’s stances on major issues. That risk is playing out in the Fetterman-Oz race in Pennsylvania," Lawrence K. Altman, a physician and writer who covered the health of politicians for the New York Times, wrote. 

Altman said that the Fetterman campaign has given the public minimal opportunity to "clarify" his health issues. 

He added that the Democratic candidate could have avoided his medical issues turning into a political problem if "he, party officials and journalists met their civic responsibilities to check on his health when he entered the primary campaign."

PENNSYLVANIA LT. GOV. FETTERMAN, SENATE CANDIDATE, SAID SANCTUARY CITIES MAKE ‘EVERYBODY SAFER’

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, says goodbye after speaking during an abortion rights rally at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, US, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. . Photographer: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The guest essay also noted that Republican candidate Mehmet Oz only recently released his medical information.

Fetterman agreed to debate Oz at the end of October after avoiding multiple requests from his opponent to debate. 

The October debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 

"Politicians should realize that disclosing limited information about their health can make it more of an issue than full transparency," Altman wrote.

FETTERMAN SAYS HE WILL DEBATE OZ AHEAD OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE ELECTION AFTER REFUSING TO ACCEPT INVITATION

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a primary election night event in Newtown, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a primary election night event in Newtown, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added that Congress lack their own version of the 25th Amendment and therefore are allowed to remain in their congressional positions until they face re-election.

"Perhaps Mr. Fetterman’s saga will encourage Americans to follow their doctors’ advice and journalists to motivate politicians to release fully transparent health information," the guest essay said. 

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during an abortion rights rally at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, US, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.  Photographer: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Washington Post editorial board called out the Fetterman campaign earlier this month and said that he should commit to a debate with Oz. 

"The Fetterman campaign squandered credibility by concealing from the public for two days after his stroke that he had been hospitalized," the editorial board wrote.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.