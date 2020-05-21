Federalist writer Marcus calls out Cuomo, de Blasio: New York City 'is dying,' it must reopen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

David Marcus, the author of an op-ed calling for an urgent reopening of New York City’s economy, appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday to explain why businesses need to reopen after waiting two months for the curve of coronavirus cases to flatten.

“Our small businesses are being absolutely destroyed and I think that, at a certain point, they’re going to just have to open and then, at that point, if the government and mayor want to shut them down then they’re going to have to try," The Federalist contributor told "America's Newsroom."

In a New York Post op-ed that was featured on the newspaper's cover, Marcus wrote: "Last Friday morning, some 3,500 New Yorkers lined up at a Catholic church in Queens to receive free food hours before it even opened, ­according to the New York Police Department. Catholic Charities has reported a 200 percent increase in demand over the past month and a half."

Marcus went on to say, "By prolonging the coronavirus shutdown long after its core mission was accomplished, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have plunged tens of thousands of New Yorkers into poverty.

"It needs to end. Now," Marcus says.

Marcus said that, in addition to New York residents struggling to buy food and pay rent, there is a medical toll from people putting off treatment or other things like cancer screenings.

“A whole lot of medical services are going by the wayside that are also going to kill people, so I understand that the governor does not want to make any more mistakes than he’s already made but we need to get back to business because the city is dying.”

New York state had reported more than 354,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 23,000 deaths as of Tuesday evening. More than 194,500 cases and 14,800 deaths occurred in New York City.