Fed Chair admits gas, inflation is ‘not about Putin’: Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday that ‘Democratic policy’ is the real reason why national gas prices continue to get worse.

HARRIS FAULKNER: It continues to get worse because of the Democratic policy. You had the Fed Chair admit it is not about Putin. This started when the Democrats had a one-party rule in Washington. First thing they did was spent $2 trillion. They paid people, had government pay people not to work. Raising the price of what it costs for small businesses to survive. Then you watched their action about crime and other building within the street. You watched what they did when we were energy independent: They attacked.

The strength of the country is not just your military, it is whether you have an economy that’s strong. Going after energy actually made us weaker in the process around the world, but added to inflation. The thing people don’t quite understand: oil doesn’t just go into your car. It goes into your clothing, the purchase of your phone, it goes into the print on a box. It raises the prices on everyone… I just paid $6.59 a gallon to fill up our car. It is every single day the price goes up while these Democrats are in power.

