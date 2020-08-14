FEC sued over inaction on claim against Clinton ally David Brock's organizations

A conservative group is accusing the Federal Election Commission (FEC) of not acting on a complaint alleging illegal conduct by four organizations founded by Democratic operative and longtime Clinton ally David Brock.

In April, The Patriot Foundation filed a complaint accusing Brock's groups, including the left-wing watchdog Media Matters for America, of wrongly coordinating with Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

"Plaintiff filed an administrative complaint with the FEC on April 8, 2020, alleging that Media Matters for America, American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, American Bridge 21st Century PAC, Correct the Record PAC, and David Brock... violated various [Federal Employees' Compensation Act] provisions establishing contribution limits, contribution source prohibitions, and public disclosure and reporting requirements by making or receiving excessive or prohibited and unreported in-kind contributions to one another by coordinating their activities with one another," the lawsuit read.

After 120 days of inaction, The Patriots Foundation is taking legal action against the FEC itself, as campaign finance laws allow.

"American Bridge 21st Century PAC claimed that it was independent of the Clinton campaign so that it could make independent expenditures. American Bridge is run by the same people who run Media Matters and Correct the Record, however, which we know coordinated with the Clinton campaign," the Patriots Foundation told RealClearInvestigations.

The group continued, "They all work from the same offices... Brock was paid by all of them, American Bridge and Correct the Record shared at least 6 employees, and Correct the Record made in-kind contributions to American Bridge PAC. American Bridge’s supposedly independent activity was just as coordinated as Media Matters’ and Correct the Record’s activity – meaning that American Bridge’s [expenditures] were really excessive and illegal contributions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

The Patriot Foundation also filed IRS complaints against Brock's organizations in April. As The Daily Caller reported, one of the complaints accuses Brock of "reaping illegal profits through the transfer of a combined $2.7 million from his nonprofit group American Bridge Foundation to his for-profit media company, True Blue Media, in 2017 and 2018."