Liberal groups including Media Matters file for small-business loans from Trump administration

Several liberal groups including Media Matters for America and the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center have filed for small-business loans in order to obtain financial relief during the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Times reported that groups strongly opposed to President Trump are now seeking assistance from his administration's Small Business Administration

“It’s hard for me to imagine that any of these liberal groups are going to pull their punches on criticizing government because they got a loan,” Gara LaMarche, the president of liberal donor group Democracy Alliance, told the Times.

Media Matters, a liberal watchdog group, is among liberal organizations Democracy Alliance supports.

Conservative groups like FreedomWorks also have filed as applicants for small-business loans despite the prior outcry opposing government bailouts on the right.

“I would love someone to give us free cash,” said FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said.

The Times reported that the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center applied for a $160,000 loan while FreedomWorks applied for a $300,000 loan.

Up to 14 state affiliates of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have also applied for loans, one of them receiving a $154,000 loan so far, though the national office has yet to apply.