FEC chair: Trump is 'damaging to our democracy' with 'baseless' voter fraud allegations

Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub took aim at President Trump Monday, saying his "baseless" claims about voter fraud are "damaging to our democracy."

Weintraub criticized the president during an appearance on CNN, claiming that Trump is spreading information for which he has "no proof".

“I think it is damaging to our democracy,” Weintraub told CNN host John Berman.

“To spread information like that if there is no proof.”

She continued, saying that there was no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016, responding to Trump’s repeated claims to the contrary.

Weintraub then said wrote a letter to Trump, requesting information on evidence showing such fraud.

“Now if there is proof, then we really need to be taking action about that. These are serious allegations. Law enforcement should be involved. But if there is no proof, then these things really shouldn’t be said.”

The White House has not responded to her letter, requesting further information. Trump later told the media that “some voters voted many times,” asserting that “we need voter identification, we need voter ID.”

“I’ve heard from folks at the state and local level who were offended by this," Weintraub said. "They thought that it was insulting to the way they ran their elections in each and every state to suggest that they would allow for this kind of rampant voter fraud to go on.”

Though Weintraub didn’t mention any potential impact of Russian collusion, she spoke briefly about the investigation. “There are threats from abroad that our national intelligence community has been warning about. There are bipartisan bills in Congress that cannot get votes, that cannot get through Congress that would address the serious and real threats to our democracy. That’s where we really need to focus our attention on democracy.”