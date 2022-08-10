Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

FBI raid may 'fuel' Trump politically, MSNBC op-ed warns

After the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, a former federal prosecutor warned Trump could use the incident to rally his supporters.

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut cautioned in a Monday op-ed that the FBI raid at former President Trump's Florida estate may politically boost both Trump and his supporters.

Aftergut warned the controversial FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to reportedly retrieve government documents has galvanized the Trump movement for 2024. 

"Indeed, despite some naysayers, all signs still point to a Trump run," the former federal prosecutor warned in a piece for MSNBC THINK. "We ignore them at our peril — doing so means losing precious time both reminding Americans of the ‘clear and present danger’ to our Constitution that he poses and preparing for how best to defeat him."

Aftergut quoted Trump proclaiming at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas that "I ran twice, I won twice... and we may have to do it again." He warned readers not to doubt Trump's words. 

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA 'UNDER SIEGE' BY FBI AGENTS

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he speaks at a Save America Rally Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he speaks at a Save America Rally Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In the op-ed, Aftergut claimed, "Trump’s denial of the outcome of the 2020 election before his CPAC fans indicates he doesn’t feel bound by any legal reality — and, in fact, being the subject of a criminal investigation could even fuel his campaign."

He theorized that Trump may be using the controversial raid to unite the conservative movement behind him and act as an "aggreived martyr." 

"Trump may believe that an indictment could help his political profile, promoting his longtime campaign theme of being an aggrieved martyr," he wrote. 

Former President Donald Trump in New York City following the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home. 

Former President Donald Trump in New York City following the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home.  (Felipe Ramales / Fox News Digital)

GOP SLAMS 'WEAPONIZATION' OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT 'ACCOUNTABILITY'

He cautioned that Trump has already "been able to raise tremendous sums based on telling his core supporters there’s an election conspiracy that denied him re-election" therefore "actual proof of criminal targeting under the Biden administration could be catnip to these followers."

"There is the siren call Trump hears of trying to vindicate his 2020 loss and having the power to seek revenge — particularly against a Justice Department that is upping its investigation of his activities," he continued. 

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He told readers to "expect a Trump announcement soon after the midterms saying he intends to be the first president to have ever had an election stolen and lived to win four years later."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.