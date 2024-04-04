FBI investigators reveal the 'grave milestone' in the notorious 'Unabomber' case: 'He couldn't stop'

Fox Nation's explosive new special "Scandalous: Unabomber" dives into the manhunt for the world's most notorious serial bomber that left investigators stumped for decades.

Firsthand accounts from FBI investigators, survivors, and those who personally knew the elusive Ted Kaczynski take viewers along for the ride on the decades-long chase to track down the killer.



A Harvard-trained mathematician, Kaczynski sent deadly handmade bombs by mail targeting those he believed were causing the destruction of nature through technological advancement . His campaign of terror — which included the bombing of an American Airlines flight with an altitude-triggered device — changed how Americans sent packages through mail and boarded airplanes.



Over the course of 17 years, Kaczynski led authorities on the longest and costliest manhunt in U.S. history before his eventual capture in 1996.



On April 3, 1996, Kaczynski was arrested in a primitive cabin 75 miles east of Missoula, Montana . Kaczynski was described as an unkempt loner in the sleepy mountain town who ate rabbits, lived without power and rode his bike to the town’s library.

As the Fox Nation special explores, at the time of his arrest, Kaczynski had two completed bombs, explosive ingredients, journals and a coded diary, authorities said.

Before he was known as the Unabomber, who was Ted Kaczynski? Were there any warning signs that were missed? Throughout Fox Nation's special, investigators on the case take a detailed look at Kacynski's upbringing, attempting to piece together how he would eventually become the world’s most notorious serial bomber.

"Scandalous: Unabomber" also covers the complicated takedown that finally landed Kacynski in jail.

Prior to his death in 2023, Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana.

He pleaded guilty to setting off 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

In its final part, "Scandalous: Unabomber" breaks down the far-reaching impact Kacynski's crimes had on the United States Postal Service along with the airline industry.

In its final part, "Scandalous: Unabomber" breaks down the far-reaching impact Kacynski's crimes had on the United States Postal Service along with the airline industry.



Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.