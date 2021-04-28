Fauci called out for 'blood-boiling nonsense' after continuing to say children should wear masks outside

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci drew anger again Wednesday after continuing to insist children wear masks while playing outdoors, in spite of repeated studies showing outdoor transmission of coronavirus is virtually nil.

In an interview on the "TODAY" show Wednesday morning, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Fauci why her daughter still had to wear her "little mask" getting off of the school bus but Guthrie, having been vaccinated with at least one dose, didn't have to wear one.

"When are kids going to be able to take off those masks and be able to play on the playground?" Guthrie asked.

Because children are unvaccinated, Fauci responded, they are "more at risk" out in the community and should therefore keep their masks on. Until the community levels of infection "goes way down," he said, children should remain cautious.

GEORGIA MOTHER STANDS UP AGAINST SCHOOL'S MASK MANDATE: 'THERE'S NO END IN SIGHT'

His comments had parents and social media users fuming, especially since the data has consistently shown children are at a much lower risk of severe side effects to COVID than older demographics.

Actor Nick Searcy called Fauci's guidance "child abuse."

New York post columnist Karol Markowicz tweeted that Fauci's remarks were "blood-boiling nonsense."

MSNBC'S JOY REID MOCKED FOR BOASTING SHE WEARS TWO MASKS EVEN WHILE JOGGING OUTSIDE

Markowicz added she was just as frustrated with Guthrie for not challenging Fauci on his flawed logic.

"You know his answer is complete rubbish," Markowicz says of Guthrie. "How do you not press him on it? You know it makes no sense for your kid to be masked, I hear it in your voice. Stand up for your child. Stand up for sanity."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to inform Americans that if they are vaccinated, they can remove their masks outdoors, but only in uncrowded spaces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new guidelines sparked criticism for being "late" in some circles, due to the known rarity of outdoor transmission.