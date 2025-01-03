Family of former football player killed in New Orleans terror attack shares message of faith and forgiveness

The aunt of New Orleans terror attack victim Martin "Tiger" Bech, a former All-Ivy League kick returner for the Princeton University football team, said faith is guiding the family through the devastating loss.

"It's honestly remarkable. You know, as devastating as this is, God is so present," Cheri Bech told "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

Tiger, 27, was visiting his home state of Louisiana to fish and hunt with college friends when a truck driver plowed into crowds on Canal and Bourbon Street in the early morning on New Year's Day, killing at least 14.

Cheri told Fox News producers before her interview that Tiger's mother felt as if he had been saying his goodbyes for weeks before the tragedy.

"It gives me chills to talk about it," co-host Ashley Strohmier remarked.

Cheri detailed how their faith in God has been a backbone for her family's grief journey.

"On New Year's night, we had learned of the news of Tiger. My daughters and I were sitting at our dinner table, and one of my daughters looked at me and said, ‘Mom, you know, someone killed my cousin. And I forgive him,'" she revealed.

"It's through our faith in Jesus that we're able to forgive such a heinous act of crime against just innocent people."

Cheri called Tiger an "amazing" son, sibling and cousin, supporting his younger brother Jack's TCU football career as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Tiger worked in New York. He worked his tail off all week to take the latest flight he could Friday night to get here 1:30 in the morning, wake up early and be the first one out there watching Jack," she said.

"Jack knows that Tiger's presence will be there with him [at the draft]. We're all firm believers in Jesus and we're just holding Jesus' hand as we're going through this difficult journey."

In a social media post, Jack wrote: "Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment," he said. "I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us."

Cheri went on to share a crucial Bible scripture that has anchored her to Jesus throughout her family's difficult journey.

"This scripture that just keeps popping up, because like I said, God just keeps showing up in just such remarkable ways. And that's Isaiah 41:10. 'Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my victorious right hand,'" Cheri quoted.

She concluded by sharing a faith-filled message to the families of other victims of the attack.

"I want everybody to know that all the Bechs are praying for all of the other victims families. You know, it's a difficult road, but together we can all get through it. And we have a huge core family."