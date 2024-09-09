Families waiting to adopt children in China shocked by sudden policy change: 'Gut-punch'

China announced last week it was ending its international adoption program, devastating hundreds of families in the U.S. in the process of adopting a child.

"A lot of these families have persevered, believing that there would be a way for these children, many of whom they've met face-to-face, to be brought home through intervention. So this announcement was a real gut punch," Herbie Newell, president of Lifeline Children's Services, told Fox News Digital.

Lifeline Children's Services is a faith-based ministry that helps vulnerable women in unexpected pregnancies and facilitates adoptions both domestically and internationally. The group works with 17 nations across the globe, including China.

That relationship is uncertain now after Beijing told U.S. diplomats in China last week it "will not continue to process cases at any stage" except for blood relatives adopting a child or stepchild, according to The Associated Press.

"This is in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news conference . "We are grateful for the desire and love of the governments and adoptive families of relevant countries to adopt Chinese children."

Newell was "flabbergasted" to learn of the sudden policy change after three decades of working with China since the country opened its doors to international adoptions in 1992.

"It really felt like from a personal perspective, it felt like a good friend had died because there had been such long term, stable participation with the People's Republic of China and the United States in finding homes for children with needs, children who were languishing in orphanages, to families that wanted to provide a loving, stable home here in the United States," he explained.

Families were also left "reeling" from the sudden decision after waiting years to bring their children home.

"I think the thing that hit the hardest was that we know there are anywhere between 200 and 400 children that had been matched with U.S. families pre-Covid 19. And those families have been in the process waiting to bring these children home," he continued.

Since February 2020, no additional U.S. families they've worked with have been matched to Chinese children, he explained.

Twelve of the children had already visited their adoptive families in the U.S. through a hosting program, he said, and trusted that they would eventually be brought to the U.S.

"The families have actually had the opportunity to send care packages and to send via liaison communication to these children to let them know we're not giving up. We're fighting for you. So this comes as a huge blow," Newell said.

"Again, I'm sad for ongoing participation. I'm sad that the program is ending. It's tragic for these kids that could become the collateral damage in this decision," he continued.

The State Department said last week that the embassy is seeking clarification in writing from China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs.

"We understand there are hundreds of families still pending completion of their adoption, and we sympathize with their situation," the State Department said.

Newell says Lifeline has been petitioning the U.S. government and Chinese government on behalf of these families since the beginning of the pandemic. He pledged to continue fighting for these families to get answers and hopefully bring home children with pending adoption cases.

Over 80,000 children from China have been adopted by American parents since 1999, making up about 29% of all U.S. overseas adoptions, the U.S. State Department says.

