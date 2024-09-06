Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

China to end foreign adoption program, leaving hundreds of U.S. families in limbo

The U.S. embassy is seeking clarification from China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Celebrating National Adoption Month this November Video

Celebrating National Adoption Month this November

Adoptive parents Geffrey and Stefani Thompson share their story alongside Selfless Love Foundation’s Ashley Brown to celebrate National Adoption Month

The Chinese government is ending a program that allows international families to adopt children from the country this week.

According to the Associated Press (AP), in a phone call with U.S. diplomats in China, Beijing said it "will not continue to process cases at any stage" except for blood relatives adopting a child or stepchild.

The State Department said on Thursday that the embassy is seeking clarification in writing from China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs.

HOUSE TEES UP 'CHINA WEEK' WITH FLOOR VOTES AIMED AT COMBATTING CCP ESPIONAGE AND ECONOMIC ADVANCES

Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

"We understand there are hundreds of families still pending completion of their adoption, and we sympathize with their situation," the State Department said.

"This is in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news conference. "We are grateful for the desire and love of the governments and adoptive families of relevant countries to adopt Chinese children."

HOUSE GOP PRESSES HOCHUL ON ALLEGED CCP AGENT'S INFLUENCE IN NY 

Since 1999, American parents have adopted over 80,000 children from China, according to statistics from the State Dept, making up about 29% of all U.S. overseas adoptions. Adoptive parents would typically visit the country to pick the child up and then bring them back to their home overseas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in blue suit and blue tie speaking at 100th anniversary of CCP event

The Chinese government is ending a program that allows families to adopt children from the country, prompting U.S. officials to question how families with pending applications will be affected by the decision. (Xinhua/Shen Hong via Getty Images)

Before halting adoptions completely, the Chinese government had suspended international adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no adoptions from China in 2021 and 2022, State Department data shows.

Last year, 16 children were adopted from China.

The Chinese government allowed adoptions for children who received travel consent before the suspension in 2020, the AP reported.

Xi

The Chinese government allowed adoptions for children who received travel consent before the suspension in 2020, the AP reported.(Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The development comes as China grapples with a decline in birth rates after decades of enforcing a strict "one child" policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn