Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'Fall of Roe' blamed on Democratic establishment by WaPo columnist: Pelosi, Biden 'need to move aside'

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday by a 6-3 decision

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Biden unloads on Supreme Court justices during emotional response to Roe v. Wade being overturned Video

Biden unloads on Supreme Court justices during emotional response to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff has the president's reaction to the Supreme Court's abortion decision and the Republican's celebratory response.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post columnist wrote Wednesday that the Democratic Party establishment was the reason for the "fall of Roe" and argued that President Biden and other Democratic leaders should "move aside." 

"On their watch, a radicalized Republican Party has gained so much power that it’s on the verge of ending American democracy as we know it," the Washington Post's Perry Bacon Jr. wrote.

He criticized the Democratic celebration of the bipartisan gun legislation, which was signed by Biden on Saturday, and said Biden's remarks after the signing did not go far enough. 

HOUSE PASSES SWEEPING GUN CONTROL BILL AMID SERIES OF MASS SHOOTINGS

President Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"Biden gave a short speech that didn’t include any ideas on how to reform an increasingly radical Supreme Court but did include a call for Democrats not to violently protest the ruling, as if his supporters would otherwise have started rioting en masse," Bacon contended. 

He said while the behavior from establishment Democrats was "discouraging," it wasn't surprising. 

"The past year and a half of Democratic control of Washington has been a major disappointment," he wrote, adding that Biden had a lower approval rating than former President Donald Trump and that the agenda of the party has stalled. 

Bacon argued that Pelosi, Biden and others have been "major players" in the Democratic Party, which "failed to create an apparatus of media, think tanks and other institutions to rival what exists on the right."

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DOBBS V. JACKSON FALLOUT: DEMOCRATS DEMAND ‘MORE FIGHT’ ON ABORTION FROM BIDEN, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

He also argued that Democratic leadership has "aggressively blocked fresher faces" within the party from playing a role in decision-making. He said that Democrats could hold on to the majority in November in light of the Dobbs v. Jackson case. 

"It is essential that Pelosi follows through on her previously announced plans to step down from congressional leadership after this election. Clyburn, Durbin, Hoyer and Schumer should do the same. Biden should not seek reelection and instead allow a fresh voice to lead the party. If he insists on running again, he needs to bring in new advisers and rethink his political approach," Bacon wrote. 

President Joe Biden listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022.

President Joe Biden listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden and Pelosi have made the midterms an urgent priority following the Dobbs decision. 

"This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality are all on the ballot," Biden said on Friday after the decision came down. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.