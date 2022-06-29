'Fall of Roe' blamed on Democratic establishment by WaPo columnist: Pelosi, Biden 'need to move aside'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post columnist wrote Wednesday that the Democratic Party establishment was the reason for the "fall of Roe" and argued that President Biden and other Democratic leaders should "move aside."

"On their watch, a radicalized Republican Party has gained so much power that it’s on the verge of ending American democracy as we know it," the Washington Post's Perry Bacon Jr. wrote.

He criticized the Democratic celebration of the bipartisan gun legislation, which was signed by Biden on Saturday, and said Biden's remarks after the signing did not go far enough.

"Biden gave a short speech that didn’t include any ideas on how to reform an increasingly radical Supreme Court but did include a call for Democrats not to violently protest the ruling, as if his supporters would otherwise have started rioting en masse," Bacon contended.

He said while the behavior from establishment Democrats was "discouraging," it wasn't surprising.

"The past year and a half of Democratic control of Washington has been a major disappointment," he wrote, adding that Biden had a lower approval rating than former President Donald Trump and that the agenda of the party has stalled.

Bacon argued that Pelosi, Biden and others have been "major players" in the Democratic Party, which "failed to create an apparatus of media, think tanks and other institutions to rival what exists on the right."

He also argued that Democratic leadership has "aggressively blocked fresher faces" within the party from playing a role in decision-making. He said that Democrats could hold on to the majority in November in light of the Dobbs v. Jackson case.

"It is essential that Pelosi follows through on her previously announced plans to step down from congressional leadership after this election. Clyburn, Durbin, Hoyer and Schumer should do the same. Biden should not seek reelection and instead allow a fresh voice to lead the party. If he insists on running again, he needs to bring in new advisers and rethink his political approach," Bacon wrote.

Biden and Pelosi have made the midterms an urgent priority following the Dobbs decision.

"This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality are all on the ballot," Biden said on Friday after the decision came down.