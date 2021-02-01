Zuckerberg, top Facebook execs admit they have 'too much power,' want to help Biden agenda, leaked video shows

Newly-released video footage features Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives admitting they have "too much power" while expressing eagerness to work with the Biden administration.

The right-wing guerrilla news outlet Project Veritas obtained recorded virtual conference calls from a Facebook "insider" that appear to shed light on how much influence the tech giant will have under the Biden presidency.

"In his first day, President Biden has already issued a number of executive orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about," Zuckerberg says in a compilation video of his recorded remarks from Jan. 21. "I think that these were all important and positive steps, and I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities, starting with the COVID response."

Former U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, is heard acknowledging world leaders who have spoken out against the company's decision to ban former President Donald Trump's account following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. According to Clegg, Facebook's critics say that "this shows that private companies have got too much power and they should be only making these decisions in a way that is framed by democratically agreed rules."

"We agree with that, we agree with that," Clegg said. "Mark could be very clear about that, that ideally, we wouldn't be taking these decisions on our own. We would be taking these decisions in line with a conformity with democratically agreed rules and principles. And at the moment, those democratically elect, democratically agreed rules don't exist. We still have to take positions in real time."

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During a Monday night appearance on "Hannity," Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe hinted that more leaks are coming, including from Wall Street.