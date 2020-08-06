Emily Compagno decries 'cycle of hypocrisy' after Facebook bans pro-Trump super PAC

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are part of a "cycle of hypocrisy" when it comes to President Trump, "The Five" co-host Emily Compagno said Thursday.

Facebook announced earlier Thursday that it will ban pro-Trump super PAC The Committee to Defend The President, from buying ads on its platform.

Facebook Policy communications director Andy Stone told Fox Business in a statement that the PAC repeatedly shared content that "third-party fact-checkers" had labeled false. A day earlier, Facebook removed a video of President Trump which it said "includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation."

"My view is that schools should be open," Trump said on "Fox & Friends." “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease.”

The Facebook post, which was also shared on Twitter by the Trump campaign's account, was flagged for being "in violation of the Twitter rules on COVID-19 misinformation." Twitter told Fox News that the video must be removed from the Trump campaign's account before it can tweet again.

"I think it would behoove the Trump campaign to have another super PAC put up whatever they want and let's just go through that same cycle," said Compagno, who cited Washington Post and Time Magazine headlines that said essentially what the president said.

"Yes, the terminology was 'almost immune' but it's the same spirit," Compagno said. "And my final point is that no matter what President Trump says or what platform he uses, he's the sun around which the media planets orbit. So he can say whatever he wants, wherever he wants, and it will still make news."

