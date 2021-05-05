Conservatives must fight Big Tech censorship ‘in the marketplace’: Gowdy

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy said on Wednesday that conservatives have to fight Big Tech censorship in the marketplace.

"It is important that conservatives make the right argument. This is not a First Amendment issue. It's not a free speech issue because it's not government conduct," Gowdy told Fox News "Outnumbered."

"I mean, you have the right to come on Fox News, so you don't have a right to say whatever you want with any other private company. It's an antitrust issue," Gowdy said.

Facebook's Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram, but said it was "not appropriate" to impose the "indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension."

"The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account," the board said in a statement .

The board gave Facebook six months to review the "arbitrary" indefinite ban, saying in a tweet that the company "violated its own rules."

Gowdy asserted that conservatives have to start their own social media platform if they don't like the rules enforced by sites like Google, Facebook and Twitter.

"Conservatives need to make the right argument , or else they need to find another platform to express their views. I mean, Facebook. I mean, why are they so popular? Why are conservatives using Facebook? I'm not, but why are others? So we gotta fight back in the marketplace."

