Facebook takes heat for 'fact-check' of report about kids and masks: 'Getting in the way' of science



Big Tech companies, like Facebook, are under fire for censoring dialogue around coronavirus posts by doctors, politicians, and some in the media.

Last month, Facebook’s independent fact-checkers flagged a journalist who wrote an article on "City Journal" about the risks of kids wearing masks, and posted a disclaimer on their site warning that the article was "partly false." The author of the article has since pushed back, slamming Facebook and its fact-checking partner for spreading "misinformation."

"Science depends on dissent, free speech, open debate. Yet in the name of science, they're actually censoring those tools of the scientific method itself," biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.



The author of "Woke Inc.," argued that most ideas, including science, will either be proven false or at least modified at some point.



"Many of the things that we thought about COVID-19 even a year ago, even six months ago, have since been modified. Facebook is effectively getting in the way," Ramaswamy told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

The biotech entrepreneur went on to say this "terrifying trend" is politically motivated and Big Tech tends to favor one side.

"We're losing trust in all of our institutions, one by one," he said to Kilmeade. "We've long ago lost trust in government, now we've lost trust in our private sector, and the sad part is that now we're actually, as a people, losing trust in science itself."

