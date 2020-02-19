Facebook execs blow-dry Mark Zuckerberg's armpits before public speeches to combat 'anxiety sweat,' book claims

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg enlists fellow executives from his company to blow-dry his armpits before public speeches, according to a new book.

Bloomberg News’ Austin Carr was able to get a sneak peek at tech journalist Steven Levy’s upcoming book, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” which revealed the bizarre tidbit about Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg “is consumed by his public image,” according to Carr, and the obsession apparently puts staffers in an awkward position.

“A communications exec is shown blow-drying the CEO’s armpits before speaking appearances to eliminate anxiety sweat,” Carr wrote.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois didn’t deny the story when reached by Business Insider.

"I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team's request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey T-shirt can relate," Bourgeois told the outlet.

Jokes poured in once the Bloomberg book review hit the Internet.

“It’s not one of Facebook’s better perks,” New York Post reporter Nicolas Vega wrote.

Barstool Sports posted a list of other Zuckerberg traits, including allegedly staging photos to look taller and sitting on a booster seat during a congressional hearing.