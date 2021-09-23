Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg scolds New York Times over fake news ... about his surfboard

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself caught up in a variety of controversies in recent weeks after a series of Wall Street Journal bombshells put a spotlight on issues at the social media company.

The Facebook honcho managed to get The New York Times to change a story he didn’t agree with, but it was about his surfboard, not the variety of problems his company faces.

Facebook has been accused of allowing elite users to break its rules, downplaying the negative impact Instagram has on teenage girls, botching an algorithm change that resulted in an angrier platform, allowing drug cartels and human traffickers to use the platform, and promoting COVID-19 misinformation.

FACEBOOK USING NEWS FEED TO SHOWCASE POSITIVE STORIES ABOUT ITSELF: REPORT

Times reporters Ryan Mac and Sheera Frenkel published a story on Tuesday headlined, "No More Apologies: Inside Facebook’s Push to Defend Its Image," which detailed the laundry list of issues and Zuckerberg’s attempt to distance himself from the scandals.

"Rather than addressing corporate controversies, Mr. Zuckerberg’s posts have recently featured a video of himself riding an electric surfboard with an American flag and messages about new virtual reality and hardware devices," Mac and Frenkel wrote in the report.

CONCHA SLAMS FACEBOOK FOR TURNING BLIND EYE TO CARTELS, TRAFFICKING: 'AS SHOCKING AS IT IS NAUSEATING'

Zuckerberg took to Facebook and posted a sarcastic message mocking the reporters.

"Look, it's one thing for the media to say false things about my work, but it's crossing the line to say I'm riding an electric surfboard when that video clearly shows a hydrofoil that I'm pumping with my own legs," Zuckerberg wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The following day, the Times updated its story.

The paragraph now states: "Mr. Zuckerberg’s posts have recently featured a video of himself riding across a lake carrying an American flag, with messages about new virtual reality and hardware devices. (After this article, which described Mr. Zuckerberg as riding an electric surfboard, was published, he wrote on Facebook that it was actually ‘a hydrofoil that I’m pumping with my own legs.’)"