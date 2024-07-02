Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fabio warns USA that terror groups exploit an open border, agrees immigration crisis may be Biden’s undoing

The model and actor suggested that illegal immigration is like a home invasion, and then when somebody breaks in, 'it's because they don't have good intentions'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
The famous Italian model Fabio, known for being on the cover of numerous romance novels in the 90s, warned that America’s migrant crisis is not only an insult to legal immigrants, but dangerous for the country.

Talking to the model, Bill Maher compared America’s immigration crisis to both the fall of the Roman Empire and the similar migrant crisis in Europe, arguing, "We seem unable to keep out anyone and because the people are coming through the border now are not just from Central America, they’re from like China and like lots of people are saying, ‘Oh you can get in through there’ and I just feel like this is going to be Biden's undoing."

"Yeah," model Fabio Lanzoni agreed while making a guest appearance on Maher's "Club Random" podcast, "and being you know, America, you know you have lots of enemies, so you really want to take care of your border, because, you know, ISIS."

"They caught eight ISIS guys last week!" Maher replied.

Fabio speaks on Maher's podcast

Romance novel cover model Fabio Lanzoni speaks on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

BILL MAHER PANS BIDEN'S BORDER PIVOT AS A PRE-ELECTION ‘HAIL MARY’ THAT WON'T WORK

Fabio suggested this wasn’t the only terror group infiltrating the U.S., mentioning other terrorist organizations that have become especially relevant amid the war in Gaza.

"I guarantee you Hamas, they have a lot of cells in the United States, as well as Hezbollah."

The model then pivoted to use a metaphor to illustrate how immigrating illegally can be a sign of bad intentions.

"Listen, if somebody wants to come into your house, [they] should come from the front door right? Not from breaking the rear window, okay? Because when somebody breaks your window it's because they don't have good intentions," he said. "I came here legally, so you know many times people they go, like, ‘Okay Fabio, you're an immigrant, you came here,’ but I came here legally. I went through the system and I became an American citizen."

He then used a second metaphor to explain how illegal immigration is an insult to legal immigrants who patiently wait through the legal process.

Biden and migrants

President Biden has been criticized extensively for the chaos at the border under his presidency. (Biden photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Migrant caravan photo by Jose Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRUMP MAKES CASE FOR RETURN TO ‘REMAIN IN MEXICO’ TO SOLVE HISTORIC BORDER CRISIS 

"It's almost like you go to the bank right, right? And you're waiting for an hour-and-a-half at the bank, and you have to go and run your errands, and you’re waiting and all of a sudden 30 people, they come in, and they pass in front of the line."

Bill Maher noted how immigration is causing massive political shakeups in Europe, like the rise of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as more and more people feel mass migration threatens their public safety and cultures altogether.

"Immigration is probably the biggest issue in this election, and in European elections. I mean Meloni in your country, you know that's how she got to be the prime minister, and she's the only one in the G7 who is popular now because she has a reputation as being tough on immigration and keeping Italy, Italy," he said. 

Maher argued that some may condemn this sentiment and say, "’Oh that's racist,’ it doesn't have to be. It can be. There can be some racist elements there," but argued this is a common sentiment even among Americans.

Maher then paraphrased a poll, saying a majority identified with the statement, "'There are times I just don't feel like I'm at home in my own country.’ They couldn't keep out the people who wanted to be there, I mean that's what a lot of people would say is going on in this country right now."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.