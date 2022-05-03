Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Economic expert calls out Biden administration for empty rhetoric on engagement in Asia: 'Blah Blah Blah'

China is gaining ground in the Southeast Asia while the United States fails to engage said Milken Institute fellow Curtis Chin

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Expert calls out Biden for failure to engage in Southeast Asia

Expert calls out Biden for failure to engage in Southeast Asia

Senior fellow at the Milken Institute Curtis Chin warned America's failure to engage in the region is ceding ground to China.

President Joe Biden’s claims about engaging with Asia have been empty rhetoric, and instead, the administration has ceded ground to China in the region, Milken Institute Asia Fellow Curtis Chin told Fox News Digital. 

"Nearly two years into the Biden Administration, there’s been a continuing failure by the White House to communicate a coherent and comprehensive policy and program of actions when it comes to China and the rest of Asia," Chin said. 

"I think what we're finding in Asia is that there's a whole lot of blah, blah, blah from the Biden administration, but not enough strategy and action," he added. 

DESANTIS ACCUSES DISNEY OF COZYING UP TO CCP, MAKING ‘A FORTUNE’ WITHOUT MENTIONING ATROCITIES

A former U.S. ambassador to the Asia Development Bank, Chin noted Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the region, but at the same time as her trip, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban following the U.S. withdrawal. 

China is our number one adversary overseas: Devin Nunes Video

He also cited Biden’s failure to nominate a U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as evidence that the administration is not engaging in the region, and he said following the "disastrous" U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the world began questioning the United States’ leadership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping 

Chinese President Xi Jinping  (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chin said the Biden administration needs to further support U.S. private-sector investment in Southeast Asia that go "beyond senior government visits." 

US, PARTNERS LAUNCH PLAN FOR ‘FUTURE’ OF INTERNET, AS CHINA, RUSSIA USE ‘DANGEROUS’ MALIGN PRACTICES

"The private sector actually also needs to step up its economic game," he said. "When it comes to Southeast Asia, people don't actually already realize that American businesses are there, that if you look at the numbers, there's more U.S. investment in Southeast Asia than there is in the famous BRIC nations of Brazil, Russia, India and China combined."

Chin said that despite this investment, the U.S. has not engaged in the region enough, ceding ground to China. 

"And so what has happened in this absence of greater U.S. engagement has been China filling that void," he said, noting that when choosing between the U.S. and China, those in Southeast Asia rely on the businesses and tourists they see most frequently in their cities. 

Chin added the waning of the COVID pandemic has offered a unique opportunity for U.S. businesses to engage in the region. 

"Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore also offer up a diversity of tremendous opportunities for partnership and engagement that are worth exploring," he said. 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. 