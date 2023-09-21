Expelled Yale student says rape case that led to acquittal 'eviscerated' his life

A former Yale student from Afghanistan who was expelled after a rape case that ultimately led to acquittal told FOX News the events have "eviscerated" his life.

In 2018, Khan was acquitted of all four sexual assault charges by a New Haven, Conn., jury, and he told the local paper at the time that as the trial went on, he was essentially "alone in America" and had no real home while being faced with the allegation.

Khan had been accused of raping a female student in her dormitory on Halloween 2015. The New York Times reported at the time that the case took on political significance over whether campus assault cases should be conducted by universities or police.

The Connecticut Supreme Court recently ruled Khan can now sue his accuser for defamation regarding statements made during a school hearing, according to the New York Post.

Khan told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday that he faced petitions and other "nasty stuff" from people on campus, and that his reputation was ruined while the allegations sat without being fully litigated.

"It has eviscerated my life in every way possible from the harms that they have presented to my family and the dangers," he said.

"[M]y career — every single thing I was able to do in life has been crippled now because of this allegation that is baseless," he said.

Khan said school-based investigations are not compelled to follow rule of law or due process, and that it is often the reputation or finances of the institution that are most valuable to the school.

"And so there was a ton of campus pressure from girls feeling uncomfortable being in class with me or in the dining hall, and so they just expelled me anyway," he said.

"One of the craziest arguments that Yale had said was that just because a court of law says that you're not guilty doesn't mean we think you're not guilty."

Khan said he is or will be suing Yale administrators as well as the "Jane Doe" accuser.

Yale expelled Khan after holding proceedings that didn't permit him to cross-examine Doe, according to the Associated Press.

Khan’s lawyers told the outlet he sued Doe and Yale "to seek relief for the incalculable damages that he suffered" from the ordeal.