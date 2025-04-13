Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann unloads on Bill Maher over visit with Trump

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann unloaded on Bill Maher on Saturday after the "Real Time" host revealed some details from his meeting with President Donald Trump.

"BTW don't overanalyze Maher prostituting himself to Trump, Maher works for the same fascists at Warner who took over and corrupted CNN," Olbermann wrote on X Saturday.

Maher said that the president was "gracious and measured" during his visit with him, and added, "everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent at least on this night with this guy."

Olbermann savaged him as a "shameless opportunist."

"I've known Bill since 1978. He was a shameless opportunist with no real principles then and he remains so. This is so he can keep his HBO show," the former MSNBC host continued.

Olbermann previously called Maher a "selfish and unfunny scumbag" in 2023 after Maher announced he would resume producing and airing episodes of his show despite the writers' strike at the time.

"Without writers, the new weekly SCAB edition of ‘Real Time With @billmaher’ will be 83 seconds long," Olbermann commented.

He added, "As somebody who's known you since 1978: F--- you, Bill, you selfish and unfunny scumbag."

Fox News Digital reached out to Maher's "Real Time" representative for a comment.

During Maher's "Real Time" segment, he called out liberals and other critics who took issue with him meeting with Trump at all.

"And I know as I say that, millions of liberal sphincters just tightened. ‘Oh, my God, Bill, you gonna say something nice about him?’ What I'm going to do is report exactly what happened," Maher said, adding he "didn't go MAGA. And to the president's credit, there was no pressure to."

He went on to share that his favorite moment was when they both said they heard from a lot of people who liked how they were having dinner together, and how they agreed they didn't like those who didn't want them to meet.

"Don't talk, as opposed to what? Writing the same editorial for the millionth time and making 25-hour speeches into the wind. Really, that's what liberals have?" Maher said.

