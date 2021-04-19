Far-left Keith Olbermann accused of making a ‘death threat’ to Reason's Robby Soave over COVID masks

Liberal pundit Keith Olbermann was accused of making a "death threat" to Reason's Robby Soave after disagreeing with him over whether or not vaccinated people need to continue wearing masks to protect against COVID-19.

The foul-mouthed Olbermann, who left a high-paid ESPN gig last year in order to focus on his far-left YouTube show, responded to a tweet Soave wrote that mocked fully vaccinated people who wear masks as engaging in a "performative act."

"You do realize, Mr Dips--t, that we still haven’t confirmed that the vaccinated can’t carry the disease asymptomatically. We are doing the ‘performative act’ to save your useless a--. If you’d prefer we don’t, it can be arranged," Olbermann responded, along with a vulgar hashtag that called Soave a fascist.

Soave responded, "We have in fact confirmed that the risk of the vaccinated transmitting the disease to others is extremely low. Also, I should be killed for disagreeing with you? Who is the fascist, here?"

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong chimed in, "I do believe he sent you a death threat," and Soave responded with sarcasm aimed at the tech giant.

"I bet Twitter is going to ban him any minute. I’ll wait," he wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Soave also provided a report headlined, "CDC Data Suggests Vaccinated Don’t Carry, Can’t Spread Virus."

Many others responded with thoughts on Olbermann's tweet:

Olbermann was once among the most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by him.

He was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground – a violation of U.S. flag code.

Olbermann was a popular anchor for ESPN's "SportsCenter" in the 1990s and later a Fox Sports baseball analyst before hosting the left-wing opinion show "Countdown" on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011.

Since then, he's ping-ponged between sports and politics work. He re-joined ESPN in 2018 but decided he exit before the 2020 election so he could speak out on the race on YouTube.