Ex-CNN host Don Lemon surprised by New Jersey voters' take on election: 'Four years ago, it was a lot better'

Former CNN host Don Lemon appeared to be surprised by historically deep blue New Jersey where voters told him that they would be supporting Donald Trump in the election. Lemon recently spoke to folks in Atlantic City and attempted to defend Vice President Harris in a video he posted on Saturday.

The first interviewee said, "Trump for the win," and added Vice President Harris wasn't good for the lead role.

"Does it have anything to do with being a woman?" the former CNN host replied, and the person said it had nothing to do with her gender.

Harris quickly took over President Biden's position at the top of the Democratic ticket after the president announced he would be dropping out of the race, following weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats.

"Four years ago, it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now," another voter said.

Lemon pushed back and said, "I know you feel that way, but that's not actually what the record shows, the economy was better under Biden."

The voter laughed as Lemon added, "No, I'm serious."

"Do you watch CNN?" the voter shot back.

One voter Lemon spoke to said he thought Harris would win the election, but said he planned to support Trump, because Harris doesn't "have any experience."

Lemon shot back, "she's the vice president, she's a senator."

The next woman in the video said she wanted Trump to win and said she wanted somebody that had a "stronger background with the military."

Lemon told the interviewee that Harris had been a prosecutor, an attorney general, a senator and the vice president.

Another voter said he was supporting the former president because of Harris' record on immigration and the border crisis.

Lemon's video concluded with the reporter saying, "I've got to get out of Atlantic City. Where are we going to next?"

The former CNN journalist also recently stopped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and found that most of the voters he spoke to were planning to support Harris.

"It's about time. We don't just have a woman represent[ing] the country, but a woman of color. She's going to be able to represent, I think, a broader group of people than anybody else we've ever seen," one woman told Lemon.

The Harris campaign announced on Wednesday that she would institute a "federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries" as president in an attempt to stop "big corporations" from taking advantage of consumers.

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell criticized Harris' proposal, writing, "It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is."

"But more to the point: If your opponent claims you’re a ‘communist,’ maybe don’t start with an economic agenda that can (accurately) be labeled as federal price controls," she wrote. "We already have plenty of economic gibberish coming from the Republican presidential ticket. Do we really need more from the other side, too?"