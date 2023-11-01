Ex-CNN host Don Lemon dresses up as Kamala Harris for Halloween

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon dressed as Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween this year.

Lemon, who was fired by CNN in April, put on a wig, blue pantsuit, and pearls in homage to the first female vice president on Tuesday.

Lemon’s longtime fiancé, real estate advisor Tim Malone, joined the former anchor by dressing as President Biden.

Malone completed the look by coloring his hair gray, as well as putting on a dark blue suit and light blue tie.

The couple shared their Halloween look over Instagram Tuesday evening, featuring the two holding American flags and raising their hands together.

Lemon captioned the post with a tribute to Harris’ viral call to then-president-elect Biden congratulating him on his 2020 victory. "We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween," Lemon wrote.

Prior to unveiling their couple’s costume on social media, Lemon had teased the final product in a series of Instagram story posts showing the couple’s table covered in make-up products.

The couple’s big reveal acquired almost 30,000 likes on the social media platform less than a day after it was posted.

People shared the image to X Wednesday, where it drew strong reaction from multiple users. MSNBC's Joy Reid loved it, writing, "I love you guys!" Conservatives who have long pilloried Lemon, one of CNN's staunchest left-wing voices before his termination, mocked him for his costume choice.

In 2020, the then-CNN anchor celebrated when Harris was picked as Biden's running mate.

"Despite all that you do, year after year, of this country overlooking you, passing you over, not giving your due, Black women, for tonight at least, America is not taking you for granted," Lemon claimed at the time, adding, "Today is your day. And the day is historic. Joe Biden choosing Sen. Kamala Harris, a Black woman, as his running mate on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket."

He continued, saying, "However you feel about politics whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, however conservative, liberal, this is historic. And at least this day for this part, it should be celebrated. It's progress in this moment."

