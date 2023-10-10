Ex-CIA director says Tuberville should leave 'human race,' taunts 'MAGAnuts'

Former CIA and NSA Director Gen. Michael Hayden doubled down on his view Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., should not be considered part of the human race after his initial comments were met with outrage on social media.

"I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that 'Coach' Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race," Hayden tweeted on Tuesday. "I stand by that view. I'm wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville."

Hayden's tweet was a direct response to comments he made the previous evening.

On the social media platform X, one user asked followers whether Tuberville should be removed from his committee.

FORMER CIA DIRECTOR HAYDEN AGREES WITH JOURNALIST TWEET LABELING REPUBLICANS 'DANGEROUS' AND 'NIHILISTIC'

Hayden responded to the post on Monday, writing, "how about the human race?"

The comment appeared to stem from Tuberville's decision to continue his hold on military nominations over the Pentagon's abortion policy—a move that has left hundreds of crucial leadership positions unfilled.

The policy pays for Department of Defense (DoD) personnel's out-of-state travel for reproductive services, including in-vitro fertilization and abortion.

Tuberville, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, has continued to prevent members from approving nominations via a unanimous vote. The blockade has led Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to send some promotions to the Senate floor for a vote.

Tuberville did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

TUBERVILLE SAYS HOUSE GOP MUST 'NOT WASTE TIME' WITH BIDEN IMPEACHMENT

A spokesperson for Tuberville told NBC News over the weekend that the senator has no intention of ending his hold amid the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel.

Tuberville has previously claimed that the Pentagon "broke the law" and a refusal by Schumer and President Biden to engage in serious negotiations has allowed the situation to drag on.

As of Aug. 12, 301 leadership positions in the DoD were vacant, and the number could double by the end of the year if the hold continues, according to data obtained by The Washington Post.

Tuberville argues the Pentagon's abortion policy violates the Hyde Amendment from the 1970s, which restricts the use of federal funds to cover the cost of abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in danger.

TUBERVILLE FORCES SCHUMER'S HAND IN MILITARY NOMINEE VOTES: 'HE BLINKED'

Hayden signed an open letter in August alongside dozens of retired military officials criticizing Tuberville's hold.

"Risking our military's planning and preparedness and our national security to make a political point is far out of bounds," the letter said in part. "The world is too dangerous to cede our leadership, which is why we urge Senator Tuberville to swiftly end his blockade and to respect our nation's service members and their families."

The ex-CIA chief has also called out Tuberville in previous social media posts.

In September, one social media user asked if it was "wrong" to call Tuberville a "racist."

"I have aphasia. Sometimes my meaning isn’t clear. What I meant to say is Tuberville absolutely is a racist. Or, in other words, it is not wrong to say he is a racist," Hayden replied.

In May 2022, a video circulated of Tuberville slamming National Intelligence Director Avril Haines over U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war.

"Tommy Tuberville is an idiot," Hayden tweeted in response to the clip.

Hayden had previously faced backlash last August when he seemed to suggest that former President Donald Trump should be convicted and executed if he shared nuclear secrets from documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.