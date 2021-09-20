Ex-ABC News boss Ben Sherwood accused of ‘creepy,’ ‘sexually harassing behavior’ at Disney-owned network

Former ABC News president Ben Sherwood was accused of "creepy," "sexually harassing" behavior toward women during his time running the Disney-owned company in an amended lawsuit filed last week.

"Good Morning America" producer Kirstyn Crawford filed a lawsuit against former GMA star producer Michael Corn last month, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. Corn denied all wrongdoing. Crawford has since filed the amended suit, which alleged the Disney-owned network failed to offer her a contract extension as retaliation for speaking out and invoked Sherwood’s alleged behavior, too.

"ABC’s willful obliviousness to the hostile culture toward women acted as a protective shield for successful male executives," the complaint stated.

"Benjamin Sherwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and Co-Chairman of Disney Media Networks, would regularly engage in sexually harassing behavior. During his time as President of ABC News from 2010 to 2015, Sherwood would inappropriately touch women in the newsroom on their shoulders and arms and kiss them on the head," the suit claimed.

"More than one female ABC employee felt this unwelcome behavior was ‘creepy,’" the suit continued. "Although this inappropriate behavior was widely observed and known, ABC did nothing to stop it and continued to promote Sherwood."

Disney and ABC News denied Crawford's retaliation claim.

"Ms. Crawford’s most recent allegation that ABC retaliated against her in connection with her contract negotiations is untrue," an ABC News spokesperson told Fox News.

Disney did not immediately respond when asked for comment about the claim against Sherwood.

Sherwood was named president of ABC News in 2010 when David Westin stepped down. Sherwood was then promoted to president of Disney-ABC Television Group in 2015 but departed the company in 2019. He since co-founded instructional sports company MOJO and serves as CEO.

MOJO and Sherwood did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Crawford, who did not name Sherwood as a plaintiff, is seeking damages to be determined at a trial by jury "for lost opportunities and to otherwise make Plaintiff whole for any losses suffered as a result of Defendants’ actions … for humiliation, mental anguish, emotional distress, and injury to reputation," according to the suit that names ABC and Corn as plaintiffs.