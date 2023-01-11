'Euphoria' actress Chloe Cherry felt 'safer' working in porn than restaurants: 'Much more respected'

Actress Chloe Cherry said working in porn was "so much safer" than working in a restaurant in an interview on model Emily Ratajkowski's podcast "High Low."

Cherry told Ratajkowski that being a waitress was "f------ traumatizing" and that she felt "much more respected" while working in the porn industry.

"In porn, it was like, this is what we’re going to do today," she said. "There wasn’t like, then this random guy comes up to you and tries to touch you. None of that ever happened to me."

"I couldn't make it through the day doing anything other than sex work," Cherry said. "I think it was the fact that it was a performance and the fact that your whole goal in it is just making someone c-- and it's not like my whole goal is to serve 500 people in this night and I'm a cocktail waitress, I can't accomplish that, but to make one person c--, I can accomplish that."

During a conversation about what Cherry wanted to be when she grew up, Cherry also told the podcast host that she wanted to be a showgirl and something "very flashy" when she was young.

"All I wanted to be was like a bimbo from the time I was like seven or eight just because of TV and like what they would show on TV and what they would show in magazines as being good. It just made me just want to be that more than anything in the world. I just wanted to be lie hot and just dumb, you know, like a bimbo," she said.

Cherry also explained why she decided to leave the porn industry. Cherry starts as Faye in HBO Max's "Euphoria."

Chloe said she would rather "tie it up in a nice bow, and have that really awesome porn career that went really well, rather than trying to do more with it."

"If I were to be put on a scene with somebody the girl or guy like they might be like, ‘Holy s – – t, it’s Chloe Cherry,’ and I’m just not comfortable with being seen as the celebrity of porn stars," she said.

Last year, Cherry told The Daily Beast porn was "an art form in this world that people should respect."

"I was always comfortable in my sexuality, loved feeling my sexual power, and loved turning people on," she added.