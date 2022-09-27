Erin Perrine: It's fraud to purchase it and then say that this hasn't been a used item when you return it

Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss whether or not it should be a crime to wear clothes for an occasion and return them after on ‘Gutfeld!’

Erin Perrine discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests whether or not it should be a crime to return used items and how Americans feel about this action on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE MEDIA ERASED THE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OF AN ACCUSED KILLER WHO IS A DEMOCRATIC OFFICIAL

ERIN PERRINE: There is a crime to this, right? It's fraud to purchase it and then say that this hasn't been a used item when you return it. But look at our court system anywhere in the United States. Do you think we can add another court into the system to be able to prosecute and charge and like get people through adjudicated on these crimes? I don't think so. Let it go. Even if it's a misdemeanor, it stinks. Don't do it. It's not something I would do. But again, like, just make the right choice, which is don't buy something. If you're not going to like, you don't plan to keep it. 

