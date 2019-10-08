Eric Trump on impeachment push: Democrats 'floundering in the wind'

Eric Trump appeared Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" and spoke out against Democrats pushing to impeach his father, saying they're trying to distract from the booming economy under the president's leadership.

"The Democrats are trying to do everything that they can distract against the fact that we have 3.5 percent unemployment, the lowest unemployment in the history of this nation. He's done an unbelievable job, Martha," Trump said. "This is a clown show, because they knew that they don't have any people left to run against my father in 2020."

Eric Trump said Democrats have known they're going to lose the 2020 election, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "jumped the gun. She doesn't know what to do at this point. They're floundering in the wind."

THE LATEST REPORTING FROM FOX NEWS IN THE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AND UKRAINE CONTROVERSY

He was reacting to the White House sending a defiant eight-page letter to Pelosi and top Democrats earlier Tuesday. The letter outlined why the administration would not participate in their “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry, charging that the proceedings have run roughshod over congressional norms and the president's due-process rights.

Trump also reacted to a Fox News exclusive report that when Robert Mueller met with President Trump in May of 2017, Mueller was indeed pursuing the open post of FBI director – something the former Russia probe special counsel denied under oath during congressional testimony this past summer, according to multiple administration officials.

Eric Trump made the case that if he did what Mueller allegedly did, he would be "perjured." In addition, he said if he were in the same position as Hunter Biden, he also would face consequences.

"Could you imagine if that was me, Martha? Could you imagine if I was Hunter Biden and I took $1.5 billion from the Chinese?" Trump asled. "Could you imagine if I got $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian gas company?"

Trump called the Democrats hypocritical.

"It seems to me that all these Democratic kids are on the boards of all these gas companies, which is really interesting because if you look at the U.S., they won't let us drill for oil and gas in New York. They won't let us do it in Pennsylvania. You need to try and stop at every turn," Trump said. "So, it's OK to drill for oil and gas in the Ukraine. It's OK for kids to sit on boards of Ukrainian companies. But, when we try and do it here in the U.S., it's the Green New Deal, it's all that. I mean, the hypocrisy is incredible."

Many Democrats have accused President Trump of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the dealings of 2020 election rival Joe Biden -- and Hunter, his son -- in Ukraine, during a phone call this past July. The president repeatedly has denied doing anything wrong.

Fox News' Bret Baier, Jake Gibson, Gregg Re and John Roberts contributed to this report.