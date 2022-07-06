Energy expert sounds alarm about green transition causing blackouts: 'It's already happening'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An energy expert is raising concerns that green energy policies could potentially cause more blackouts this summer.

"Well, it's heading in that direction. And you see articles every day talking about looming blackouts this summer. And for proof of that, we just need to look at countries around the world and states here in America that have adopted the green agenda faster than normal," said Power the Future founder and CEO Daniel Turner Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom."

Turner said Germany is 20 years ahead of the U.S. in terms of green energy infrastructure.

"They have regular blackout and brownout problems, and they're firing back their old coal power plants because they can't keep up."

Every area of the U.S. could be in danger of experiencing power outages this summer amid a push to convert to renewable energy sources while taking traditional sources of power offline.

"I think the entire country is incredibly vulnerable, because the entire country is facing a huge energy shortage and I don’t think there is any place that is truly safe," Turner told Fox News Digital earlier this week.

At issue are blackouts that could become widespread across the country this summer as grid operators struggle to meet the increased demand, a problem that has plagued some states for years but now could threaten much of the country.

Turner said that states like California and New Mexico have had blackout issues, with issues on the horizon in New York City and New England.

"Even last summer in my home city of New York, where you all are now experienced brownouts and particularly high energy times. … We have lots of evidence of it already happening," said Turner, adding that power tends to be turned off first in poorer neighborhoods.

Turner noted that former President Barack Obama, one of the biggest proponents of the transition away from fossil fuels, installed 3,000 gallons worth of propane tanks at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion.

"He didn't put up wind turbines, he didn't build a solar farm on his $15 million oceanfront mansion … because fossil fuels always work," he told host Julie Banderas.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.