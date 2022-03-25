Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Emily Compagno blasts liberal media's 'mind-boggling' hypocrisy during Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings

'Outnumbered' on attacks on Republicans for questioning Judge Jackson

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Compagno calls out media's 'hypocrisy' during Senate confirmation hearings Video

Compagno calls out media's 'hypocrisy' during Senate confirmation hearings

'Outnumbered' co-host Emily Compagno criticizes the 'continued collusion' between mainstream media, the White House and progressive Democrats.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno and the show's Friday panel took aim at liberal media outlets for "disgusting" coverage of the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

MSNBC, CNN, OTHERS FLIP OUT OVER GOP QUESTIONS TO SCOTUS NOMINEE

EMILY COMPAGNO: The hypocrisy is absolutely mind-boggling. … It's the continued collusion between the media, the White House and this progressive left, which is essentially, if you dare to criticize someone's background, then all of a sudden you are insert racist, misogynistic, a member of QAnon, etc. And then that same phrasing is parroted by the White House and the mainstream media. That's what we've been seeing throughout the hearing, and it's so unfortunate that the greatest losers here are the American people, the American voters who actually deserve to be impressed by and fulfilled by whatever future justice sits on that court. And instead, they've been treated to a circus and to disgusting comments like that. 

WATCH THE FULL ‘OUTNUMBERED’ DISCUSSION BELOW:

Liberal media blasted for 'disgusting' SCOTUS coverage Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.