Elon Musk's 'doxxing' Twitter suspensions are newsworthy because the media is the story: Dagen McDowell

I just love the balling of all these journalists who ignored the 'Twitter Files,' says McDowell

'The Five' co-hosts react as the liberal media melts down after new Twitter CEO Elon Musk suspends journalists he accused of doxxing. 

Fox News host Dagen McDowell reacts to the liberal media's coverage of journalists who were suspended from Twitter by Elon Musk, after claiming they violated Twitter's policy on sharing another user's location.

DAGEN MCDOWELL: I just love the bawling and baying and howling and hollering of these journalists who ignored all of these Twitter files like The New York Times. It was right on the web page about Musk and Twitter and the journalists. They haven't covered these Twitter file dumps at all. Washington Post, all of them. The nefarious going-ons, the censorship, the election interference…

AOC, ELON MUSK SPAR AFTER TWITTER CEO SUSPENDS CNN, NYT, WAPO JOURNOS FOR POSTING ‘ASSASSINATION COORDINATES’

But now this is newsworthy because they're the story. I love it. But the only thing I'm surprised about with Elon Musk is that he didn't start doing this sooner. He spent $44 billion on this money losing sewage lagoon. 

