Elon Musk's Twitter crackdown secretly inspiring other tech bosses to stop coddling employees: Report

Elon Musk’s decision to cut down Twitter’s work force and remove the staff’s perks has inspired other Big Tech owners to do the same at their companies, according to a new report.

In the eyes of tech leaders, Musk’s refusal to coddle employees makes him a "monstrous version of the executive they wish they could be," Insider reported. These inspired company heads see Musk’s Twitter as a "case study of efficiency."

The piece, published Monday, described Musk’s attempt to streamline Twitter as waging "war on the tech industry's prevailing culture." It stated, "He slashed the company's workforce in half, got rid of long-established perks like free lunches and home internet, and warned those who remained that they would be working ‘long hours of high intensity.’"

Reminding readers of an email which infuriated media critics at the time, the report added, "’Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,’" Musk declared in an after-midnight email to employees."

"This was something new in Silicon Valley: a tech executive seeking to crack the whip on his employees, rather than wooing them with lavish benefits and enthralling mission statements," Insider reported.

It also called these actions a "path of destruction" that "sparked an immediate outcry," noting critics on the left like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Insider noted that fellow tech gurus were inspired by Musk's willingness to shake up Silicon Valley culture and focus more on challenging employees than accommodating them.

"To founders whose own companies grew too quickly during the tech boom, Musk offers hope that it might be possible to reduce the bloat as a recession looms," the piece reported.

"To some founders, Musk is simply a monstrous version of the executive they wish they could be," Insider reported.

"If Musk can run his social network on half of its previous staff, they say, perhaps their companies can, too," Insider reported, citing one anonymous tech chief who said, "It's not a bad look to make the tough call, because everyone is making the tough call. Elon is the most extreme example of that so far, but this is what a lot of smart companies are doing."