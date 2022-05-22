Elon Musk moving Twitter to Miami would be the ‘icing on the cake,' says Miami mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that it would be the "icing on the cake" if Elon Musk moved Twitter to his city, and made the case for why he believes Miami is the "most successful" city in America.

FRANCIS SUAREZ: So the pitch is you want to move to the city with the lowest taxes, lowest crime rate. Best quality of life that embraces success. You know, cities across America are pushing out-famously- New York pushed out Amazon not too long ago and San Francisco pushed out Elon Musk, we are a city that is fundamentally pro-free market. We believe that the American dream is one where people can do whatever it is that they want to do and be successful. That's not something you should be ashamed of, it's not something you should, you know, you should run from or hide from. And so I think that's one of the things that's made Miami so unique. We've brought so much capital to scale and grow companies here. We just think that, you know, Elon's acquisition of Twitter would be a perfect sort of icing on the cake if he were to move it to Miami, because Miami is the freest city in America, the most successful city in America. And I think him bringing Twitter here and revolutionizing Twitter to make it, you know, a better platform is something that would dovetail nicely with Miami.

