Clay Travis on 'Fox & Friends': The left is so triggered by rules being applied evenly

OutKick founder sounds off on SCOTUS protests, Elon Musk lifting Trump's Twitter ban

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
OutKick founder Clay Travis detailed the left's hypocrisy surrounding the uproar over Donald Trump's potential return to Twitter on 'Fox & Friends.'

OutKick founder Clay Travis warned the left is "triggered" by the "rules being applied evenly" after Elon Musk vowed to lift Twitter's ban on former President Trump. Travis slammed the far-left's hypocrisy on the issue during "Fox & Friends."

ACLU BACKS TRUMP'S RETURN TO TWITTER AFTER ELON MUSK SAYS HE'D LIFT BAN

CLAY TRAVIS: You know what they're so triggered by here? It's just the rules being applied evenly. Look at all the crazy things that Lori Lightfoot is out there saying. Look at all the Democrats and what they are arguing for in the wake of this proposed Alito opinion, showing up and violating federal law to protest. You saw yesterday Jen Psaki endorsed that on behalf of Joe Biden. It's a federal law violation. It's a crime, and so what they're so upset about is not anything that is rigged against them. It's just the rules being applied evenly to Democrats, Republicans to left and right. 

