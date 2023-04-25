Elon Musk goes off on gender surgery that can sterilize minors: ‘Should go to prison for life’

Elon Musk responded to multiple tweets on Tuesday and called for an "age limit for sterilization," arguing that any doctor or parent who allows sterilization at a young age should "go to prison for life."

"This is super messed up. Mature, consenting adults should do as they wish, so long as they do not harm anyone else, but this child was too young for any kind of consent," he said in response to a report in the Post Millennial, which details a 2016 Dutch case report about an 18-year-old transgender woman who experienced multiple organ failure after a "laparoscopic intestinal vaginoplasty."

The Tesla and Twitter CEO tweeted a link to a study from Sweden that showed "increased" suicide among "sex-reassigned persons."

"Every child goes through an identity crisis, but leaping to a permanent solution that sterilizes them for life before they could possibly consent for themselves is wrong. Plain and simple," Musk tweeted, adding that "death for sex-reassigned persons was higher than for controls of same birth sex, particularly death from suicide. They also had increased risk for suicide attempts and psychiatric inpatient care."

"I repeat my statement that any parents or doctors who do this should go to prison for life," Musk continued.

Lawmakers began to push for an age limit on social media in February.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced the Making Age-Verification Technology Uniform, Robust, and Effective Act (MATURE Act), which would place a minimum age requirement of 16 years old for all social media users, preventing platforms from offering accounts to those who do not meet the age threshold.

"Age limit for sterilization by the state or parents too? Or is that too much to hope for," Musk tweeted in response to a tweet about age limits on social media.

The Biden administration was criticized in January after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy came out in support of an age limit for social media and not gender transitions or puberty blockers.

"I, personally, based on the data I’ve seen, believe that 13 is too early. … It’s a time where it’s really important for us to be thoughtful about what’s going into how they think about their own self-worth and their relationships, and the skewed and often distorted environment of social media often does a disservice to many of those children," Murthy said during a CNN appearance.

One Twitter user wrote, "Ludicrous, if a 13 y.o. Can decide to transition at age 11, then joining TikTok is of little consequence."

"Yeah, first gender correction surgery, then social media," another said.