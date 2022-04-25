Piers Morgan: Elon Musk is right about the woke mind virus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said on Monday that Elon Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter is a good thing because he is a "flag-bearer" for free speech.

"He talks about this woke mindset virus. I think he is right. It is a virus. To go around wanting to destroy everything that gets in your way that you don’t agree with, then you become a really dangerous thing in a society," Morgan told "Fox & Friends."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM PRAISES ELON MUSK'S PRO-FREE SPEECH STANCE AMID POSSIBLE TWITTER PURCHASE

Although Twitter was initially hostile to the idea of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over, the company is reportedly warming up to the idea after the billionaire said last week he had secured the necessary $43 billion in funding.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal Monday that Twitter is taking another look at the deal and may be closer to negotiating, given how quickly Musk was able to secure financing.

Morgan said Musk wants to return free speech to the platform.

Furthermore, Morgan said that the billionaire entrepreneur recognizes the inconsistency of banning former President Donald Trump from Twitter while Vladimir Putin, the supreme leader of Iran, and Taliban leaders still have their accounts.

"How can that be right? How can it be justified? A Social media platform allows them accounts but bans Donald Trump. I think you will see if Elon Musk takes control, I think you’ll see a much more tolerant view of all manner of people’s right to free speech, not just on the left but also on the right who tend to be the only people that get no-platformed by Twitter and Facebook," he added.

