Elon Musk bashes liberals for having 'no sense of humor': 'Essence of comedy is to reveal the truth'

'If you’re premised on a lie, you can no longer be funny, because there’s no revealed truth,' Musk said

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Multi-billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk argued that leftists have "no sense of humor" because their worldview is "premised on a lie," during an interview with parody site the Babylon Bee. 

"The essence of comedy is to reveal the truth. A hidden truth that people understand intuitively or explicitly, and there’s that moment of revealed, kernel of often unacknowledged truth. And in that unacknowledged truth is the humor," Musk said in the interview posted to Twitter Wednesday. 

"If you’re premised on a lie, you can no longer be funny, because there’s no revealed truth," he added. 

BIDEN'S DEM OPPONENT ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR SIDES WITH ELON MUSK, VOWS TO END 'CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX'

That’s the reason, Musk said, that many liberals aren’t funny. 

"A lot of people on the left have no sense of humor. They’re not funny. If there are so many no-fly zones that you have to avoid all the time then there’s nothing left to make fun about." 

Musk has often come under attack from liberal media sources and prominent journalists for jokes that he has made on and off of Twitter. Most recently, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Musk for allowing a parody account making fun of her to exist on Twitter. 

"FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see," she wrote. 

SEEING DOUBLE: AOC LASHES OUT AT TWITTER PARODY ACCOUNT 'IMPERSONATING ME AND GOING VIRAL'

Musk also took more shots at National Public Radio (NPR) during the interview with Babylon Bee. "I think they got to pull their punches when critiquing the government at NPR. Just a guess, based on their extreme dependence on government funding." 

"You don't generally bite the hand that feeds you," Musk said. 

NPR's account was labeled "state-affiliated media" earlier this month before Twitter changed the outlet's label to "government-funded media."

"If we're going to call some media state-affiliated, well, there's plenty of organizations in the West that are state-affilated. So then we should apply the label equally," Musk explained. 

TEENY, TINY AUDIENCE: ELON MUSK'S MUCH-HYPED TWITTER 'SPACES' DISASTER DRAWS FRACTION OF MOGUL'S FOLLOWERS

The Babylon Bee, which first posted its interview with Musk exclusively on Twitter, is another site that has been criticized for using humor to confront leftist narratives on politics, culture and religion. Notably, the account was reinstated by Musk after he completed his takeover of Twitter. 

The satire site was kicked off Twitter for eight months after it jokingly awarded its "Man of the Year" award for 2022 to Dr. Rachel Levine, who identifies as a transgender female. 

"We're back. Let that sink in," The Bee wrote, a reference to Musk hauling a sink into Twitter headquarters after he took over the site. 

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.